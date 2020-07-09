SPOKANE, Wash. - Organizers of The Spokane Marathon say the 2020 race has been canceled.
According to a post, the Spokane Marathon committee made the decision to cancel the race originally scheduled for Oct. 11, 2020. Organizers say they intend to host the race next year on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
There will not be a virtual option for those registered to complete the run on their own, and officials say emails will be forthcoming about deferral or refund options.
The Spokane Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifying race, which has also been canceled in 2020. The event offers marathon, half marathon, marathon relay and 10K run options.
"We hope you have a wonderful summer full of great runs and we look forward to seeing you all at our 2021 race," organizers said in the post. "Thank you for your flexibility, support, and grace during this unprecedented world event. Happy Running!"
Spokane's Bloomsday run is still scheduled for Sep. 20, 2020, but officials recently introduced a virtual option for the 12K run.
