SPOKANE, Wash. - Organizers of Spokane's "Pig Out in the Park" say the 2020 event is still scheduled to run this September, and are looking for new ways to support local musicians and vendors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organizers say they have been working with the City of Spokane and Riverfront Park in monitoring COVID-19 restrictions, planning for the 41st Annual Pig Out in the Park to run from Sep. 2-7, 2020. The city's largest food event has brought in hundreds of vendors offering various food items and beverages for attendees to try.
"If possible, after event restrictions are lifted, we need to be ready and will make further determinations about the event as spring and summer progress," Bill Burke of Burke Marketing said in a release.
For the first time, organizers are planning to stage free concerts at the new Pavilion each night of the event. Pig Out in the Park has often hired local and regional music acts, and will be dedicating this year's event to support those musicians who have struggled economically during the COVID-19 crisis.
"We are hoping to make Pig Out in The Park that outlet for our community this year, providing a free open space for music lovers to enjoy and a professional stage experience for our area musicians," Burke said. "We realize this isn’t much, or enough to provide economic relief. What we do hope is that it gives us all something to look forward to."
Burke added that many local family-owned businesses are financially dependent on summer festivals like Pig Out, and this event will be especially challenging for these vendors.
"Pig Out is currently accepting 2020 applications from food vendors, and is ready to assist first-time local vendors get prepared to participate in Spokane’s favorite food event," Burke said.
Musicians looking to play in the concerts or other vendors can inquire at the newly-attained https://pigoutinthepark.com/ domain.
The 2019 Pig Out In the Park saw about 122,000 attendees over the six-day event, leading to its greatest food sales and largest concert audiences in the 40-year history.
