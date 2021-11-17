WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has suspended the enforcement of the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private businesses.
This comes after a federal court blocked the measure last week and ordered OSHA to "take no steps to implement or enforce" until further notice. The block was from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
The mandate would require private businesses with more than 100 employees to require COVID-19 vaccination.
In a statement, Idaho Governor Brad Little wrote, "The Biden administration is putting his OSHA vaccine mandate on hold, thanks to the states, including Idaho, which are taking a stand against this unprecedented government overreach into the private sector. Our work is not done, and we will continue to fight the Biden vaccine mandates, but this is very welcome news for many Idahoans."
Idaho is part of lawsuits challenging Biden's vaccine mandate, including the OSHA private business vaccine mandate, federal contractor vaccine mandate and healthcare workers vaccine mandate.