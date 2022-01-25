The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is withdrawing their COVID vaccine and testing mandate issued in November.
The decision comes after the Supreme Court struck down the mandate in a 6-3 vote weeks earlier, providing a win to republicans who questioned whether the Biden administration had the authority to enforce the policy.
The mandate, in which employers of 100 or more employees has to require vaccinations, is to be withdrawn by Wednesday, according to a release from OSHA.
OSHA said that they are withdrawing the emergency temporary standard as an enforceable rule, but not as a proposed rule.
"The agency is prioritizing its resources to focus on finalizing a permanent COVID-19 Healthcare Standard," the release said.