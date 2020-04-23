SPOKANE, Wash. - U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, William Hyslop hasn't even been in the office for a year, but he's hit the ground running, and running fast, when it comes to COVID-19 related fraud.
"It's a major priority established by Attorney General Barr and we are addressing those types of those cases anytime they arise," he told us over a Webex meeting (The Department of Justice doesn't use Zoom).
Hyslop directed his office to send out warnings about COVID-19 scams before the Governor even shut down the state. The first release about it went out on March 20
At that point, Hyslop was warning people scammers selling fake cures for COVID-19. That was followed up with a release on April 2, warning people about testing and treatment scams, among others. The most recent COVID-19 release went out on April 8, and was based around scams related to the stimulus checks.
"Some criminals are very innovative in how they try to take advantage of others," Hyslop said. "Early on, there wasn't even discussions about stimulus checks and now that's a major issue. As this all evolves, there's two things that are really important: Everyone in our community needs to be vigilant and not let people take advantage of them. Likewise, if anyone comes across fraudulent schemes they need to be reported to the National Center of Disaster Hotline."
According to the Department of Justice, the National Center of Disaster Fraud hotline was originally established in 2005 to investigate, prosecute and deter fraud associated with federal disaster relief programs following Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Wilma. The hotline is staffed by a live operator 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for the purpose of reported suspected scams being perpetrated by criminals in the aftermath of disasters.
The number to call, if you need to report something, is 866-720-5721. You can also email them at disaster@leo.gov
Hyslop hopes people will use it. "If you learn you've been taken advantage of, please call the National Center of Disaster Fraud hotline, we can check it out. That's what it's established for."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.