Brooks Running will be giving away 10,000 free pairs of its shoes as a thank you to healthcare workers on the front-lines COVID-19 pandemic.
"Healthcare workers are fighting COVID-19 for all of us," Brooks Running said on its website. "We hope we’ve been able to make their time on the frontlines a little more comfortable with 10,000 free pairs of Brooks shoes."
The company further displays its gratitude for healthcare workers with a "Our Heroes Wear Scrubs" banner on the page.
According to Brooks, the applications quickly flooded in. After posting about the giveaway on social media around 9 a.m. PST Thursday, the company updated its website within the hour, saying they had already fulfilled requests.
"While we are not currently accepting new requests for shoes, we are exploring more ways to support this community in the near future," Brooks wrote.
