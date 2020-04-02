According to the Washington State Nurses Association, there are 19,000 registered nurses who are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. These nurses are the first lines of defense when it comes to protecting communities at large from what the President has called "the invisible scourge." WSNA says these nurses deserve to know what's being done to protect them.
According to WSNA Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives, Anne Piazza, nurses across the state are being told that supplies are being delivered and yet their members still don't have what they need. Piazza said that they are running out of protective gear and "if our nurses don't feel they can do their jobs safely, they'll be forced to make a difficult decision between caring for their communities or caring for themselves and their families."
Piazza said that already she's heard from nurses in Washington that they are being asked to re-use masks, store M95 respirators in baggies, share masks with other nurses, or even work without protective equipment because there's just not enough to go around. Piazza calls the reports she's getting "simply alarming."
She said that what WSNA is calling for, is transparency. "We need to know how much Personal Protective Equipment is available, how many have been distributed, and where has it gone in terms of the hospital level," Piazza told us Thursday. She also says nurses need information on testing: how long are tests taking to process, how many health care workers and first responders been tested and what are the results?
