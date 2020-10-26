SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved allocating $10.8 million of CARES Act funding to the local hospitality industry.
According to Spokane County, hospitality businesses can apply for grants of up to $20,000 to assist with operating costs.
Chair of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners, Al French stated, “The hospitality and tourism sector has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic. With support from the community and the allocation of these funds, we hope that this industry, and all of our regional industries, benefit and emerge successful after the pandemic subsides. This is a great use of CARES funds.”
The Employment Security Department shows 106,000 hospitality employees statewide are no longer working. Around 8,000 of those are in Spokane County.
The grant application process is being finalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.