SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash - After the Spokane Regional Health District requested Dr. Bob Lutz's resignation as Health Officer on Friday, 156 organizations and 583 community members are working together to demand transparency.
The demand for transparency is being led by Spectrum Center Spokane.
Spectrum Center writing the reason for this demand is due to SRHD not having a clear plan to move forward without impacting the community.
Some organizations that signed the letter include 4th LD Democrats, Greater Spokane Progress, Industry Pharmacists Organization of WSU, Inland Northwest Business Alliance, NAACP Spokane #1137, and Together We Will Spokane.
Some community members that also signed the letter include Lance Gurel and Ted Cummings.
Letter signed by 150 Organizations:
Letter signed by 583 community members:
