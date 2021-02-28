SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health vaccine appointment site is showing a few hundred vaccine appointments are available at Consistent Care Services in Spokane.
The website, PrepMod.doh.wa.gov, allows users to search for available appointments by zip code.
KHQ searched Spokane zip code 99201 and over 500 appointments are listed as available for this up coming week at Consistent Care Services on North Post Street in Spokane.
Before making at appointment or arriving at the appointment people need to confirm eligibility using the Phase Finder tool.
The Washington State Department of Health is taking over operational control of the Spokane Arena mass vax site from CHAS Health on Monday.
KHQ asked DOH on Sunday if the PrepMod website will be used to schedule appointments in the future at the Spokane Arena, but DOH said they will not have the answer for us until Monday.
There are currently no vaccine appointments open at the Spokane Arena.
PrepMod is the website DOH uses to schedule vaccine appointments at the mass vaccination site in Kennewick.
Information will be updated as it is received.