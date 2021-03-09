The CHAS Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Gonzaga successfully vaccinated 7,261 people in eight days.
“When we received notification of a larger than anticipated shipment of COVID-19 through a federal program, CHAS Health knew we would need a large space to successfully vaccinate community members,” said Aaron Wilson, CEO of CHAS Health. “We reached out to the leadership of Gonzaga University who were more than willing to help us. Their teams have been tremendous in supporting this effort. From logistics and infrastructure to volunteer support, Gonzaga has supported our Operations and IT teams in making this a success. In addition, they were wonderful hosts for our staff, patients and volunteers. We truly thank them for inviting us to campus and supporting this effort.”
The vaccine doses for this effort came through an allocation to Federally Qualified Health Centers across the nation.