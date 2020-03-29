The number of COVID-19 cases in Idaho has surpassed 300, including six deaths and dozens of hospitalizations.
There are an estimated 324 total cases in the state, based on the latest Department of Health numbers and North Idaho Health District updates.
There are currently 27 cases in the Panhandle Health District, including 26 in Kootenai County and one in Bonner County. In Idaho's North Central District, there has been four cases in Nez Perce County and one in Idaho County.
Nez Perce County reported its first COVID-19 related death on Friday. The state's other coronavirus deaths occurred in Ada (2), Blaine (2) and Canyon (1) counties.
The state reports 39 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and 155 were not hospitalized. Hospitalization information was unknown or not provided for 116 other patients.
Over 3,000 people have been tested through commercial laboratories in Idaho, and over 1,500 have been tested through Idaho's Bureau of Laboratories.
