After Stemilt Ag Services tested 71 agricultural workers at an east Wenatchee site, 36 asymptomatic workers came back positive for COVID-19.
According to a release from Stemilt Ag Services, the 36 employees are now in self-isolation, following Chelan-Douglas County Health District protocols.
Stemilt Ag Services said they have followed Center for Disease Control guidelines for social distancing and cleanliness.
This is the first wide-scale test of asymptomatic people in North Central Washington and believed to be the first wide-spread testing of agriculture workers.
