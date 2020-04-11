OXARC donates PPE to coronavirus testing site at Spokane Fairgrounds

SPOKANE, Wash. - OXARC made a big donation of PPE to people fighting COVID-19 on the front lines in Spokae.
On Friday, April 10, the welding and industrial gas distributor donated 500 N95 masks, 2,500 pairs of gloves and 40 pairs of goggles to the coronavirus screening site at the Spokane Fairgrounds.
The products made up an uncommitted part of OXARC's inventory, which they decided to donated because they wanted to help the people who needed it most.
