Update: The Pac-12 Conference has officially postponed all of its sports competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year.
The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously Tuesday for the postponement through 2020.
Student-athletes will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed and the conference encourages the NCAA to grant students opting out of the competition an additional year of eligibility.
“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.