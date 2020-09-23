SPOKANE, Wash. - The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed yet another Spokane business.
Laser Quest announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Sept. 22, that rumors surrounding the business's closure were true.
"The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting uncertain economic climate have made the continued operation of many Laser Quest locations next to impossible," the post read in part.
However, the Spokane location, which is one of eight Laser Quest locations across the country, is slated to reopen under new ownership.
Details about the new owners were not readily available but staff are said to be busy ensuring the center adheres to safety guidelines from local health authorities.
