PANHANDLE HEALTH DISTRICT, Idaho. - This week, the Panhandle Health District (PHD) started its official weekly assessment and reporting for community spread to be used by school districts.
The categories are defined in the Idaho Back to School Framework that was approved by the State Board of Education in July. The categories indicate what level of in-person learning and response is recommended.
For the week of August 3, PHD reporting the following:
Kootenai County: Category 2
Benewah County: Category 2
Bonner County: Category 2
Boundary County: Category 2
Shoshone County: Category 2
