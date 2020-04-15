The Panhandle Health District has announced that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle area is now at 52.
Of that total, 48 cases are in Kootenai County and four are in Bonner County. There have been no deaths reported in either county.
Of the total number of confirmed cases, the Panhandle Health District is no longer monitoring 24 people.
There have been a total of five coronavirus-related hospitalizations, according to the Health District. However, the Health District says that is a cumulative total and does not mean all of those patients are still hospitalized.
Additional information and recommendations can be found on the Panhandle Health District's website HERE.
