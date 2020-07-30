KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District (PHD) is reporting the first COVID-19 death in Shoshone County. The man was in his 80s and was hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19.
PHD says out of respect for the man and his family, no additional information will be released.
“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones as they grieve their loss,” said Lora Whalen, PHD Director. “It is vital for our community to take this virus seriously. COVID-19 is highly contagious and we ask that individuals take the necessary precautions to protect their fellow citizens.”
This is the 10th COVID-19 death in North Idaho, but the other nine deaths have been Kootenai County residents.
PHD urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes social distancing, wearing face masks, practicing good hand hygiene, staying home when sick, sanitizing high-touch surfaces regularly and isolating immediately if COVID-19 symptoms start.
