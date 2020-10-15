KOOTENAI Idaho - The Panhandle Health District decided to move Kootenai County from the 'minimal risk level' to the 'moderate risk level.'
The moderate risk level is used when new daily cases hit between 16 and 30 per 100-thousand.
This announcement follows shortly after the county schools moved back to in-person learning.
In a statement made by district spokesman Scott Maben, he says “Many are wondering if the District will also go back to the moderate or "orange" risk level, with students attending fewer days in person. Our school board will take that up on Monday in a special board meeting at 11:30 a.m. Any change approved by the board would take effect the following week, beginning Monday, October 26.”
The good news is that of the five counties that Panhandle Health oversees, Kootenai is the only one at a moderate risk level. The other four counties are at minimal.
We will keep posting updates regularly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.