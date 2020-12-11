The Panhandle Health District announced Friday that Kootenai, Bonner, Boundary, Benewah, & Shoshone counties are set to receive 1,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine once it is approved by the FDA.
The health district said they expect to have the first shipment arriving next week.
Frontline healthcare workers caring for COVID patients and long-term care facility residents will receive the vaccine.
The health district said Idaho is slated to receive 13,659 total doses in the first shipment.
Additional shipments of the vaccine could be delivered in December. The total doses that the state is expected to receive in the second and third shipments is estimated to be 89,150.
“It’s important for the public to know that there are still a lot of unknowns regarding the supply and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Lora Whalen, District Director for Panhandle Health District. “We will continue to communicate with our community as we learn more. We know many of you are eager to receive the vaccine and we want to make sure you have accurate and timely information.”
