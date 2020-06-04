The Panhandle Health District has identified community transmission of COVID-19 in Benewah and Bonner Counties.
Community transmission, or community spread, means that at least one person has been infected with the virus and through contact tracing, the health district is unable to determine how or where they became infected.
According to PHD, the individual(s) did not travel and had no identified contact with another person with the coronavirus. The PHD is urging all residents to assume the virus could be anywhere in the community and surrounding counties.
Thus far, PHD has identified community spread in Kootenai, Bonner and Benewah Counties.
There have been a total of 97 cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle area as of Thursday, June 4. That is an increase of 18 cases since the previous week.
Kootenai County is reporting 78 cases, Benewah County is reporting seven cases and Bonner County is reporting five cases.
The health district is still researching seven cases to determine which county the patients primarily reside in. Of the total number of cases, 69 are no longer being monitored, which means there are 28 active cases currently.
The Coeur d'Alene Tribe has also announced that there have been 22 cases of the virus associated with the reservation.
"We realize this does not match our case count for Benewah County. We count cases by an individual's primary county of residence, so the cases the Tribe has announced aren't necessarily all primary residents of Benewah County," a release from PHD said.
PHD is continuing to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the tribal communities, city leaders, schools and other facets of the community to help prevent further spread of the virus.
