The Panhandle Health District has no new COVID-19 cases to report on Sunday, and says half of the current cases are no longer being monitored.
PHD says there are 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle area, with 44 in Kootenai County and four in Bonner County. As of Sunday, 24 cases are no longer being monitored.
Overall, five patients have been hospitalized from the PHD. 23 patients are over 50 years old, 20 are 19-49 and five are 18 and under. There have been no cases reported out of Benewah, Boundary and Shoshone counties.
The health district says it won't be using the term "recovered" as they feel it could be misleading as they don't know if a person can contract COVID-19 more than once. PHD prefers to use the term "no longer monitoring," saying someone is under that category when they have stayed home for PHD's recommended period of time and have met CDC criteria for being removed from isolation.
