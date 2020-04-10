The Panhandle Health District has announced the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region has risen to 48.
According to the Health District, 44 of those cases are in Kootenai County and four are in Bonner County.
All of the new cases reportedly had close contact with a confirmed case. Of the total number of confirmed cases, there are 14 people who are no longer being monitored. A person will stop being monitored when they have stayed home for a recommended period of time and have not had a fever for at least 72 hours.
There have not been any coronavirus-related deaths reported in the Panhandle area. More information can be found on the Health District's website HERE.
