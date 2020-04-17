UPDATED ON APRIL 17, 2020 AT 3:50 P.M.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District is reporting a new case of novel coronavirus in Kootenai County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 50.
Across North Idaho, there are now 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Four of those cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bonner County.
Of those 54 cases, 28 patients are no longer under public health observation. A resident who tests positive for COVID-19 can only be taken off public health observation if they have stayed home for the recommended amount of time and if they have not had a fever for at last 72 hours.
