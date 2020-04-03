Update: 12:30 pm:
The Panhandle Health District has confirmed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area currently stands at 39.
Of that total, 37 cases come from Kootenai County and another two from Bonner County, as of Friday, April 3.
There have not been any deaths reported in the region. More details about the cases can be found on the Health District's website HERE.
Previous Coverage:
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Bonner County is now reporting its second confirmed case of COVID-19.
According to Bonner County Emergency Management, the Panhandle Health District confirmed that the case is a man in his 30s who is currently self-isolating at home.
Contact tracing is currently underway by the Health District.
