COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District is reporting an increase of 23 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The new cases bring the area's cumulative total up to 192. Of those cases, 114 are no longer being monitored, which leaves 78 active cases.
The Panhandle Health District provided the following breakdown of cases by county:
- Kootenai County: 152 total cases, 64 active, 1 death
- Benewah County: 13 total cases, 3 active
- Bonner County: 18 total cases, 11 active
- Undetermined County: 9 total cases, 0 active
Community spread continues to be a factor in Kootenai, Bonner and Benewah counties. The Panhandle Health District is urging the public to wear face coverings when in public, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, stay home when sick and sanitize regularly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.