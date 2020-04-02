KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District has announced a total of 37 cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle area.
According to the Health District, of that total, 36 cases are in Kootenai County while one is in Bonner County.
As of April 1, there are 18 patients over 50 years old, 14 that are aged 19-49 years, and five under 18 years old.
PHD has warned of community transmission, as some confirmed cases aren't connected to travel or contact with a confirmed case.
