COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District (PHD) is reporting an additional 116 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, July 24.
According to PHD, this brings the area's cumulative total of cases up to 1,594. Of that total, 35 people remain hospitalized and there have been 72 virus-related hospitalizations total.
The county with the largest number of cases is currently Kootenai County, where there have been a total of 1,325 cases and six deaths.
The largest number of cases is also being reported in patients between the ages of 18 and 29. PHD is reporting 461 of the total coronavirus cases have come from that age group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.