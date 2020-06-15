KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District has confirmed the North Idaho area's first death in relation to COVID-19.
According to the PHD, a Kootenai County man in his 70's died after being hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.
“Our hearts are with the family, friends, and neighbors who are grieving,” said Lora Whalen, PHD Director. “We’ve all seen reports of COVID-19 related deaths in other states and counties, but losing a friend, and neighbor, reminds us how important it is to continue working to protect each other during this pandemic.”
PHD says no further details will be released.
As of Monday, there have been 126 total cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle district, including 99 in Kootenai County, 10 in Benewah County, seven in Bonner County and seven undetermined locations. 100 of the cases are no longer being monitored.
