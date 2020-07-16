COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Numbers of new COVID-19 cases across the Inland Northwest are rising as we see the largest single day increase reported from Panhandle Health District (PHD) with 107 new cases.
The rise in cases comes after many people came together for the 4th of July holiday. Are we seeing the effects of it now?
Panhandle Health said that could be the case.
"That time frame seems to work with the incubation period of COVID-19, so anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure someone could tests positive," said Katherine Hoyer with PHD
Panhandle Health is reporting 1,064 total cases in the Panhandle area, with 409 of those cases no longer being monitored.
Kootenai County has 904 total cases since the pandemic began, with 565 active cases. Bonner County reported 59 active cases with 11 hospitalizations in the area.
The majority of people testing positive for the virus are in the 18-29 age group, with 355 cases in the Panhandle Area. Currently, Panhandle health is just strongly recommending masks to help slow the spread of the virus.
KHQ asked them with the rise of cases, if they are considering a mask mandate.
"That's always a possibility, that decision would be made collaboratively with the board of health, county commissioners, and city leaders, so we would want them to be a part of that conversation," Hoyer said.
When we spoke to the mayor of Coeur d'Alene, Steve Widmyer, he said he strongly recommends wearing a mask, but he said he would not vote in favor of a mandate because he said it is personal responsibility for someone to wear a mask.
