COUER d'ALENE, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District (PHD) is reporting there have been 90 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
This brings the total cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the Panhandle area up to 511. Of that total, 138 patients are no longer being monitored, which leaves 373 active cases.
There have been a total of 21 virus-related hospitalizations in the area since the pandemic began and there are four patients currently hospitalized.
PHD offered the following county breakdown of those cases:
- Kootenai County: 440 cases, 333 active, 1 death
- Benewah County: 15 cases, 4 active
- Bonner County: 39 cases, 29 active
- Boundary County: 1 case, 0 active
- Shoshone County: 3 case, 3 active
- Undetermined County: 13 cases, 4 active
