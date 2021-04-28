PANHANDLE HEALTH DISTRICT, Idaho - Panhandle Health District (PHD) is starting up a mobile vaccine service for businesses and organizations.
If businesses or organizations have at least 20 people in need of a COVID-19 vaccine (including family members), PHD will sent a mobile vaccination team that will travel to the workplace and administer to employees and their families.
“We offer mobile vaccine teams throughout flu season for businesses and organizations, so our team is experienced in providing this sort of service,” said Don Duffy, PHD Health Services Administrator. “If there is a way that we can remove any barriers for those who want the vaccine, we want to do that for our community.”
PHD said they will be using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the majority of the mobile vaccine clincs.
PHD is also moving the Kootenai County Fairgrounds mass vaccine clinic to North Idaho College Coeur d'Alene and Rathdrum campuses starting next week.
Mass vaccination sites in Boundary, Benewah and Shoshone counties will be closing down and all vaccine appointments will move back to PHD's office locations in those counties.
“With summer quickly approaching, we knew the Fairgrounds would need their space back,” Duffy said. “We coordinated with NIC and now can offer a mass vaccine site in two locations in Kootenai County utilizing their campus locations. The other mass vaccine sites in the other counties we serve have been seeing low appointment numbers, so maintaining large, off-site locations was no longer necessary. People can conveniently schedule an appointment with any of our clinic locations nearest them.”
If your business or organization would like to inquire about a mobile vaccine team coming to your location, call 208-415-5226.