COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in North Idaho. Elected leaders are strongly encouraging people to wear masks but said in the end it's not up to cities to make that decision.
The Coeur d'Alene City Council had an open discussion during their meeting Tuesday night on the option of a mask mandate but did not take any action.
Individual businesses can require masks but there is not general mandate in place.
So far, the city has been following guidance from the Governor's Office.
Coeur d'Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer said it is frustrating the lack of advice from state and federal elected officials.
"I think this has been dropped in the city's lap. The state brought us through these phases now we are in the worst stage yet," Mayor Widmyer said.
The Mayor also said public health experts at the panhandle health district should be the ones to decide to require masks in public or not..
Even though he "strongly encourages" people to wear masks when social distancing is impossible.
Last week's Panhandle Board meeting to discuss a potential mask mandate didn't end well.
The Zoom meeting was hacked And there were also protesters outside who tried to force their way into the building.
They didn't end up voting on a mandate but did end the meeting recommend masks in public.
The Panhandle Health District Board of Health plans to vote on a mask mandate during their next meeting on Thursday.
