This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District has voted in favor of a mask mandate.
The decision was made during a meeting of the board on Thursday, July 23. Four board members voted in favor while two voted against.
The vote was immediately met with objections from the crowd.
Prior to the vote, several board members expressed their doubt for the effectiveness of masks.
Board member Glen Bailey noted that while the number of cases and hospitalizations have been on the rise, the death rate has not been increasing. In addition, masks don't do a complete-enough job filtering out the virus.
"It's like trying to stop a mosquito with a chain-link fence," Baily said.
He said he didn't think a mandate was the answer. Rather, the focus should be on educating the public on wearing masks and social distancing while out in public.
Board member Allen Banks was also against mandating masks and said that they are not effective in preventing infections.
