The Panhandle Health District hasn't reported a new coronavirus case out of North Idaho in three consecutive days, leaving the confirmed case count at 63 overall.
After reporting three new cases in Kootenai County on Thursday, April 23, the amount of confirmed cases has since remained 59 in Kootenai County and four in Bonner County.
Of the 63 total cases in the Panhandle region, 39 are no longer being monitored. There have been a total of five hospitalizations and no deaths reported as of Sunday.
PHD uses the following criteria to determine when a patient is no longer being monitored:
A person is no longer being monitored when they have stayed home for our recommended period of time AND have not had a fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use medicine that reduces fevers) AND other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
