KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District says there are now a total of 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle area, including 42 in Kootenai County and three in Bonner County.
PHD is detailing confirmed cases on its COVID-19 website. There are currently two hospitalized at this time.
PHD has started including cases no longer being monitored on its page, with 14 being reported in that category on April 6. The Health District clarified that it won't be using the term "recovered" during its updates, stating it could be misleading as it's unknown if a person can contract COVID-19 more than once.
There have been no cases confirmed in other counties of the Panhandle District including Benewah, Boundary and Shoshone counties.
PHD has warned of community transmission in Kootenai County, as some confirmed cases aren't connected to travel or contact with a confirmed case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.