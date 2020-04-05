KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District says there are now a total of 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle area, including 42 in Kootenai County and two in Bonner County.
PHD is detailing confirmed cases on its COVID-19 website.
PHD has started including cases no longer being monitored on its page, with 11 being reported in that category on Sunday, April 5. The Health District clarified that it won't be using the term "recovered" during its updates.
"We won’t use the term 'recovered' because that could be misleading as we don’t know if a person can contract COVID-19 more than once," PHD said in a statement. "We prefer to use the term 'no longer monitoring.' A person is no longer being monitored when they have stayed home for our recommended period of time AND have not had a fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use medicine that reduces fevers) AND other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared."
There have been no cases confirmed in other counties of the Panhandle District including Benewah, Boundary and Shoshone counties.
PHD has warned of community transmission in Kootenai County, as some confirmed cases aren't connected to travel or contact with a confirmed case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.