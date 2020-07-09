The Panhandle Health District reported another nearly 100 cases of coronavirus in North Idaho Thursday.
The 97 confirmed cases bring the total among the five Panhandle counties to 689. Of those cases, 210 are no longer being monitored, meaning there are 479 active cases. There are also five current hospitalizations.
Kootenai County has had nearly 600 total cases along with PHD's only COVID-related death.
PHD gave the following breakdown of COVID-19 cases:
Kootenai County: 595 cases, 433 active, 1 death
Benewah County: 15 cases, 1 active
Bonner County: 57 cases, 34 active
Boundary County: 2 case, 1 active
Shoshone County: 8 case, 8 active
Undetermined county: 12 cases, 2 active
