KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District and Kootenai Health have announced one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kootenai County, bringing the cases to nine total.
All nine cases in the Panhandle area have been from Kootenai County, with no cases confirmed in Benewah, Bonner, Boundary or Shoshone counties at this time.
The ninth case for Panhandle Health is a man in his 40's from Kootenai County. He is self-isolating at home and contact tracing is ongoing.
Panhandle Health says eight out of the nine cases thus far appear to be travel related, meaning most individuals likely contracted the virus while traveling outside the area. One case does appear to be a community transmission, as health officials haven't found a link to travel or contact with a confirmed case.
