The Panhandle Health District is reporting 65 confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Idaho on Monday afternoon.
According to PHD, there are now 285 total confirmed cases in North Idaho, though 121 patients are no longer being monitored (meaning there are 164 active cases). There is currently one hospitalization and 16 cumulative.
Kootenai County has accounted for the majority of the confirmed cases, including 229 total there and the Panhandle area's one COVID-related death reported in mid-June.
There have been cases confirmed in Benewah (13), Bonner (29) and Boundary (1) counties. As of Monday, there has been no cases confirmed in Shoshone County, and 13 cases' counties have been undetermined.
"Wearing a cloth face covering and keeping 6 feet of distance between yourself and others are ways we can keep everyone safe," PHD said. "Please stay diligent in these practices as well as washing hands often, staying home while you are sick, and sanitizing high-touch surfaces regularly."
