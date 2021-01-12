Panhandle Health District
The Panhandle Health District said its vaccine clinics are so popular they are having to turn people away, however, they are working to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible. 

In a social media post, Panhandle Health said by the end of Tuesday it will have administered 2,280 doses to the community. 

It also said they are working to open additional clinics and will announce when those are available. 

Currently, people who are a part of Phase 1a are still priority for the vaccine. 

Panhandle said it will begin to administer the vaccine to people in Phase 1b in the near future. 

Panhandle Health said it is requiring appointments to be made to receive the vaccine. If you show up without an appointment, you will be turned away. 

