Update, May 2, 6:20 p.m.:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A parade in Spokane on Saturday had an important message for staff and residents at the Spokane Veterans Home, "You're not alone. You are remembered and you are respected."
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, the Washington Federation of State Employees, towing companies and many others lined 4th Avenue to show their support on Saturday, May 2. Some of them only heard about the parade that morning, but didn't want to miss a chance to honor Spokane veterans and the people who help care for them.
Staff said they're dealing with a lot of cruel comments on social media, and Saturday's parade meant everything.
"With all the negativity, this was probably the best thing we've seen in a long time. It's very heartfelt, it's very welcomed and it feels like we're not alone finally, like we have felt for quite some time," Lead Dayshift CNA Ronica Nelson said.
Nelson said her nurses and patients aren't just like family, they are her family. Most of the patients lost to COVID-19 have been on her floor and the parade gave them a few minutes to remember the good, even though they've lost so much.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A parade in support of Spokane veterans and caregivers is planned for Saturday afternoon.
Members of the community will be joining staff from the Spokane Veterans Home with a caravan of vehicles that will be lining up at the First Congressional Church of Spokane at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.
"COVID-19 has impacted seniors and their caregivers across the state of Washington, including veterans. It's important to recognize and support those who are most vulnerable and the front-line workers who devote their lives to keeping them safe," a release for the event said.
The First Congressional Church of Spokane is located at 223 W. 4th Ave.
