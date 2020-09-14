A parent of a Bonners Ferry High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Boundary County School District, the school was notified on Sunday.
The school district said the parent was not in contact with others for two days before testing positive.
The school district said they have closed all schools for contact tracing. They are in the process of contact tracing individuals who might have been exposed.
