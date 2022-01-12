Parents sound off to vaccine requirements in Mead School District

MEAD, WASH- Right now with COVID cases up schools are making big changes to the way learning and after school activities are being held.
Overnight in the Mead School District had a big conversation about vaccine mandates.
The vaccine mandate discussion was brought to a vote and was quickly shot down, parent after parent said they were not in favor of it.
“I believe that people should have a choice to do what's right for their children,” Emilee Combs said, “I feel like it's not something that should ever be mandated, because parents like me, would do it already. If it was right for our kids. Got it? No one, no one would have to force us to do it.”
It should be noted that there is already is a long list of vaccines in the Mead School District and in Washington State students must take.
Washington State law requires all children to have shots and records for certain vaccine-preventable diseases in order to attend school.
You can read that list here.
“I think it's a good idea. I don't think adding covid to the list of vaccinations that kids need to get into school is any different than the ones they already have?" Dena Alvarez said, "now, we're constantly living in fear that the kids are gonna bring something home."
Due to the uptick in cases Mead Athletics are on pause.