An Alaska flight from Spokane to Portland was deplaned Sunday after Alaska Airlines said a passenger refused to wear a mask but that passenger said the problem started when he started talking to another passenger.
Alex Panfilov said a flight attendant told them they needed to be wearing their masks correctly or they would be removed from the flight.
Panfilov claims he was wearing his mask correctly and started recording his interaction with the flight attendant.
He posted the video of the incident to Instagram with it gaining over 12,000 views.
Panfilov told KHQ after a couple of minutes of back and forth with the flight attendant, a manager came on the plane and accused him of yelling at the flight attendant.
"The manager came up and said 'sir, the flight attendant told us you were being rude, you were screaming, you were yelling...' I was like 'ma'am, I was not yelling at no time and point, I was defending myself. I just said I have my mask on, I have no issues, I just want to go home and that's it," Panfilov said.
After Panfilov refused to get off the plane, all the passengers were forced to de-board and Alex was told that he would not be allowed back on.
He said he was originally told it was because of not wearing his mask correctly but later said he was told it was due to arguing with the flight attendant. The passenger that Alex was talking to was allowed back on because he didn't argue.
A portion of the video that Alex posted online seems to back up that claim.
In the video, the other passenger said, "What about me? I wasn't arguing, can I get back on the flight?"
Panfilov said the other passenger was allowed back on the flight.
Following the flight, Alaska sent Panfilov an email that said he was not allowed to fly due to him not wearing a mask but he still believes it was because they thought he was arguing with them.
KHQ reached out to Alaska Airlines for a statement:
''Preliminary reports indicated that a male guest refused to wear a mask on board, and so in accordance with our policy, we temporarily banned that guest from further travel pending an investigation. After completing that investigation, we released the temporary ban and instead issued a warning letter.''
Panfilov is no longer banned from flying with Alaska.
