Pastry chef in Greece creates Easter Bunnies with face masks

A Greek pastry chef in the northern city of Thessaloniki wanted to bring some joy in the midst of the coronavirus infection that has gripped the country and the world.
Marios Papadopoulos created chocolate bunnies wearing face masks and gloves, as well as needles and coronavirus cells made from chocolate and icing, for the Easter holiday.
Papadopoulos said they made these bunnies first of all to honor our doctors.
Greece currently has more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases and 73 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.