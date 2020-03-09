Pearl Jam cancels North American tour amid COVID-19 concerns

Amid COVID-19 spreading in the Seattle area, Pearl Jam has postponed the first leg of their North American tour. Pearl Jam made the announcement on Twitter through a 10 tweet thread.
They said their children's schools in Seattle have been closed due to the coronavirus.
They said they do not want to contribute to the possible spread of the virus since the Centers for Diseases Control is recommending not going to large gatherings.
"We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority," they wrote in the Twitter thread.
(1/10) As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. pic.twitter.com/SRcZasIVsk— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) March 10, 2020
