Despite it being the middle of summer, the start of the 2021-2022 school year is quickly approaching and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has new recommendations to keep kids safe from COVID-19 in the classroom.
The group is recommending all students older than 2-years and school staff should wear face masks at school.
The APP gives several reasons for this recommendation including a large group of students are not eligible for vaccination, lack of a system to monitor who is vaccinated, and the possibility of low vaccination rates.
The APP said universal masking will not only protect students and staff against COVID-19 but also prevent time away from school from possible outbreaks.
Masking recommendations are now contradicting between health agencies. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms.
As of July 14, 8.8 million U.S. children under the age of 18 have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is roughly 46% of 16-17-year-olds and 34% of 12-15-year-olds.
Currently, vaccines are not available for kids under 12-years-old. The FDA said COVID vaccines for kids under 12-years-old can be expected by midwinter.