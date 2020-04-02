PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. - Pend Oreille County public health officials have confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
According to a release sent out by the Northeast Tri County Health District, the individual is currently self-isolating at home. Public health officials are working on contacting anyone who may have been exposed to the positive case.
The new case in Pend Oreille County brings the total number of cases in Northeastern Washington to seven.
County Cases By The Numbers
- In Ferry County, one person has tested positive, and more than 60 people have tested negative.
- In Pend Oreille County, one person has tested positive, and more than 102 people have tested negative.
- In Stevens County, five people have tested positive, and 210 people have tested negative.
There have been no deaths reported in the area.
If you have questions or concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in your community, the Northeast Tri County Health Department is asking you contact the Pend Oreille County Emergency Call Center at (509) 447-1988.
That center is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
